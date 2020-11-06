‘Put a bullet in their skull’: Alabama police captain on leave over Facebook election comments

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama police captain’s election-related “bullet in their skull” Facebook comments are under investigation, authorities said Thursday.

Captain Scott Walden has been placed on administrative leave and “the internal investigation could and may be pending termination,” Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson said.

While responding to a Facebook post attacking Biden voters, liberals and the media, Walden said, “They need to line up ev1 (sic) of them and put a bullet in their skull for treason.”

Walden has defended the comment, saying he was referring to people who commit treason, not “liberal democrats.”

In a separate typo-laden post on his personal page Walden wrote:

“Well apparently someone, and I know who you are as well as the others jumping on the “ gonna get them fired “ train is circulating a comment I made about TREASON. The comment even says TREASON but someone has run rampant saying I was meaning liberal n Democrats. Well #1 I don’t care who you vote for, #2 the comment was about treason and what should happen to the ones who are charged for committing treason . So either you trying to stir the pot or you are ok with someone committing treason but not ok with someone who says they should be shot. This is the world we live in.”

The Flomaton police chief, Charles Thomson, posted on the department’s Facebook page that the statements are under investigation.