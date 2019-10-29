Q&A: World Series game 6 at Minute Maid Park

(KFDX/KJTL)— The Houston Astros will take on the Washington Nationals in the World Series game at 6 p.m. tonight.

It’s been 23 years since a team has come back to win the World Series after losing the first two games.

Our Austin Bureau reporter Wes Rapaport joined us live from Minute Maid Park down in Houston for a preview.

Every fan has a different approach to this World Series.



Some share superstitions like this Washington fan who brought a nationals drink koozie to game 2.

“We have different styles. There are so many unique ones. You’re not gonna see a lot of duplication,” Houston Astros gear seller Elsie Hernandez said.

And then there’s Herlinda Partida and Elsie Hernandez.



They make and sell rosary beads in Astros colors.



Elsie sells the special supply to different churches, schools, and markets – like this one.

Half of the proceeds go to back to organizations around the region.

“God gave me a gift and I’m giving back,” Partida said.

Who would have thought that a prayer that is actually so meditative, but the beads that make up that prayer we just attract so many people. All because it’s in the color of their team,” Hernandez.

They started before the Astros’ last trip to the world series in 2017– and haven’t stopped– to the delight of fans

I’m so excited. I’m going to go home and I’m gonna put them all on,” one Astros fan said.

One of their rosaries made it all the way to Pope Francis after Hurricane Harvey.

“Everybody likes to believe that the pope is an Astros fan,” Hernandez said.

And the ladies are praying for an Astros win.

“If God wants it. I’m always asking for, to look at beyond just the win. We want to win in eternity. But yes definitely it would be so nice for the Astros to win. I believe they will,” Hernandez said.

“Pray the rosary so that the Astros are winners,” Astros fan said.