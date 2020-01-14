Breaking News
Quadruplets hit the road

WISCONSIN (WEAU) — A couple in Ladysmith, Wisconsin had the challenge of a lifetime when they brought home quadruplets from the hospital. Now, 16 years later an even bigger challenge is here: all four of their kids just got their driver’s licenses.

The four teenagers, Zach, Rachel, Sara and Ellie are off an adventure.

Their parents are also going for the ride of a lifetime.

“Patience, a lot of patience,” says their mom, Angela Kostka.

Patience has been the keyword for Kostka ever since giving birth to her quadruplets 16 years ago.

She says things were chaotic at times, but nothing in the past has prepared her for dealing with four teenagers.

“I will take the terrible twos over teens any day, any day,” she says.

