(WPMI/NBC News) Thirteen members of an Alabama church are currently quarantined in the Holy Land after a previous guest at their hotel tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The members of the 3Circle Church in Fairhope, Alabama have tested negative for the virus.

“We’re okay. No one is sick. We are getting food and water every day, so that’s really good. We’re being really taken care of,” said lead pastor Chris Bell.

Bell sent his church family a video Sunday morning, giving an update on their condition.

He says the U.S. State Department and the Embassy are working with them.

“Over the days, we’ve gotten more and more information and help. We’ve got the Embassy and the U.S. State Department and all those folks working with us now, so we want you guys to know that we are now getting help, and people are involved, and they’re talking to us, and we’re so very grateful,” Bell said.

