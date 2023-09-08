WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Quilting in the falls kicked off Friday, September 8, 2023, at the MPEC.

Every year, quilters come together to showcase their hand-stitched quilts and compete for the top prizes. This year, Quilting in the Falls honored the memory of a legendary quilter. Francis Brackeen served as a quilting mentor to the Wichita Falls and holiday communities. she also served as the president of the Red River Quilters Guild for a couple of years.

Brackeen was known for mentoring young quilters and ensuring they had a perfect quarter-inch stitch. Brackeen’s husband Donald Brackeen was grateful for the event that honored his late wife. “She would talk to anybody about quilting and we went to quilt shows in different places but she had the greatest impact here in Wichita Falls and Holiday,” Brackeen said. You can see the work of Francis Brackeen on display at the MPEC on Saturday, September 9, 2023, From 9 to 4. quilters.