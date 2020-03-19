1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Abbott issues executive order limiting restaurants and bars First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County
1  of  27
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Cruising Downtown Duncan El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe says it’s end of the world as we know it, but he feels fine

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – Michael Stipe has posted a video in which he sings R.E.M.’s “It’s The End of the World As We Know It,” and says that he feels fine.

He says the important part of the lyric is “as we know it,” because “we’re going through something that none of us have ever encountered before.”

Sales and streams of the song have skyrocketed since most of the country shut down out of concern for the new coronavirus.

Stipe urges fans to get information from the CDC or trusted news sites, not social media.

He suggests people to find another song besides “Happy Birthday” to sing while washing hands because “it’s already depressing and sad.”

He also promises he’ll celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with everyone in August.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News