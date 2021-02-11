Race to vaccinate hits health district, local pharmacies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 6,700 people have gotten both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County.

But according to health district officials, more than 3,000 people remain on the county’s initial vaccination waitlist which remains closed.

Despite limited availability, local pharmacist Jacob Beard said everyone is trying as hard as they can to acquire doses

As big-box pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS prepare to receive shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine, harvest food and drug pharmacist Jacob Beard said his pharmacy is doing all they can to get as many vials as possible.

“We have a program on the internet we request doses from and currently a month ago. We requested 200 new doses and we have not received them yet or heard when we will receive them, or anything else,” Beard said.

Limited by the number of doses they recieve from the state, Beard said they are doing everything they can to get more.

“When we have vaccines, we’ll put a link there at the top nice and big and yellow and it will say COVID-19 vaccine. You can click on that and walk through a few questions and it will give you a time slot and a schedule,” Beard said.

Finding ways to get more doses is an issue Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Director Lou Kreidler said all vaccinators are dealing with at this time.

“The state’s priority groups haven’t changed. We are still working on those individuals that are in 1A and 1B. 1A is healthcare, 1B are those individuals who are over 65 or under 65 with a pre-existing health condition. Those are the groups we are working on here locally,” said Kreidler.

The new online reporting system called Luminaire won’t be in use until the health district gets through its first waitlist.

All in an effort to get shots in people arms and chase down a return to normalcy.