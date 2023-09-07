WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into the weekend and the start of next week, Texoma will see a return of some very favorable weather conditions.

First, good rain chances will finally return to Texoma as we see a 70% and a 60% chance on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with smaller rain chances for the next seven days.

Heading into the middle of next week, we will also see the return of cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the mid-80s and then return to the high 70s heading into Tuesday and Wednesday, before warming back up into the 90s by next weekend.