WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After several days of triple-digit or feels like triple-digit heat, Texoma is finally in for some cooler temperatures to return to the area.

Most days next week will see temperatures down around the 80s for our highs and getting into the mid-60s for our lows during the nights and early mornings. The lowest high we’ll see is 81 degrees on Thursday, September 14, and the lowest low we’ll see is on Wednesday morning, September 13, hitting a low of 62 degrees.

Texoma will also see good rain chances return for the end of the weekend and the start of next week.

The best time for rain chances will be Monday night heading into Tuesday morning.

Currently, we are forecasting a 50 percent rain chance for Monday and a 30 percent chance for Tuesday.