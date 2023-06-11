WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—There are chances for showers and thunderstorms for tonight as well as Monday. For Monday, the better bet is for afternoon and evening hours; however, don’t rule out seeing a chance for some scattered rain showers and/or isolated storms in the northeastern portions of Texoma tomorrow morning.

Storm Outlook Tonight Graphic

Storm Outlook Monday Graphic

It will, likely, be a bit warmer in our southern counties. This due to a weak cool front that has pushed through the area, shifting our winds to more of an east/northeast flow.

Futurecast Monday Graphic

Temperatures have been a little hot today; however, for the remainder of tonight on into tomorrow and through Wednesday, expect temperatures across central and northern portions of Texoma to be close to average. By Thursday… here comes the sun… and triple-digit heat!

7 Day Forecast Graphic

