WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We have a more active weather pattern returning for the rest of this week. A line of showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, will sweep across the region as we go through the overnight hours on Monday, February 13, 2023. All of Texoma should see rain during the overnight hours, and severe weather is not expected.

The forecast shows heavy rain chances at 2:30 a.m.

Tuesday, February 14, 2023, will see strong winds return to the area by the mid-morning hours.

All of Texoma has a wind advisory from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday for wind gusts up to 55 mph. Sustained wind speeds up to 40 mph will be possible as well.

Map showing the wind advisory until tomorrow at 6 pm

A strong cold front will arrive as we go into Thursday, February 16. This will bring highs back down into the 40s, and will likely pack a strong wind with it too.

Meteogram showing the highs over the next seven days

Stick with Texoma’s Weather Authority on Texoma’s Homepage for the latest on the weather forecast.