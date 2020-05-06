Raising Cane’s continues support for heroes on the frontlines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Supporting the Communities it serves is woven in Raising

Cane’s DNA. So even though its dining rooms remain closed and stay-at-home restrictions

continue to be widespread, Raising Cane’s is committed to supporting healthcare workers that

are bravely serving on the frontlines.

Raising Cane’s is actively supporting local healthcare workers across the nation with food donations, and has donated nearly 40,000 chicken fingers to-date. Some Crewmembers have even begun sewing masks during work hours to donate to local hospitals.

Raising Cane’s is also working to raise money for local healthcare organizations through its Cane’s In The Moment Virtual Entertainment Series.

The series features a fundraiser and performance by a different artist or group every Wednesday

and Friday. All of Raising Cane’s fundraising efforts will soon surpass $500,000 in support of

healthcare workers.

Beginning May 7, Raising Cane’s will continue its efforts by launching a nationwide campaign

to support local healthcare communities. Nearly 470 Raising Cane’s restaurants will sell limited-edition “neck-gaiters” for $6.99, plus tax, while supplies last. 100% of net proceeds will be

donated to a local healthcare group in each of the Communities that Raising Cane’s serves.

Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO Todd Graves said “We have been getting creative in finding ways to support and show our appreciation to the brave men and women that are battling tirelessly on the frontlines, and we’re really excited about the new neck-gaiters we’ll be selling,” “With

help from Caniacs across the nation, we have been able to say ‘thank you’ in a significant way

and will continue to do so for as long as necessary. These are unprecedented times, but we will

get through this together.”