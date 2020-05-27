Raising Hope for #TeamJBOY

IOWA PARK, TX (KFDX/KJTL)—No one would expect to have a normal Sunday night around a fire pit with friends go horribly wrong, but that’s exactly what happened for Jadyn Dickerson on May 17th.

“It had exploded in his face and burned most of the front part of his body.”

Jadyn poured gasoline onto the fire pit’s flames which ignited Jadyn’s T-shirt, causing him to be rushed to United Regional where he was put on a ventilator and care flighted to Parkland Memorial hospital in Dallas. He now suffers from 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree burns to most of his upper body.



While Jadyn begins a painful healing process that will likely take 4 weeks, his mother, Tammy Dickerson says this pandemic is making a bad situation tougher.

“It’s been really hard, the hardest part was when we first got here, they only allowed one because he is a minor, they only allow one parent to be with him…When I go out of the hospital for any reason, you’re rechecked all over again.”

Because of COVID-19 hospital restrictions, Jadyn cannot have any visitors. His sister-in-law, Loran Polly says the closest they can get is at the top floor of a parking garage and looking through a window.

Jadyn’s careflight to Parkland was not covered by his parent’s insurance, and as medical bills mount to 50 grand and counting, Loran began spearheading the #TeamJBOY movement.

Loran and other family members are selling t-shirts, they’ve created a GoFundMe page that has reached more than $8,000, and they will be hosting a BBQ food drive this Saturday. So far, the response continues to be overwhelming.

“Our community has been amazing! We have had people come out of places we never even knew there were. We expected maybe 30 people to buy a t-shirt, and we’re at over 100!”

Jadyn’s mother adds, “It’s been very heartfelt for us, he said the other day ‘I think, you know, this might turn into a good thing’ and I said well that’s the right attitude to have is not to sit here and think about how dumb you were for what you did, maybe somebody else can learn from it.”

Despite the fact that this young athlete will not play football this year and will likely hold the scars of this traumatic experience for the rest of his life, Jadyn is feeling positive and eager to get back to the community that loves him so much.

Jadyn’s BBQ fundraiser is this Saturday at 5:30 in the southwest corner of the S-5 parking lot. They’ll be serving pulled pork sandwiches and more.