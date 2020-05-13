Ranchers hopeful for cattle industry bounce-back after coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Wichita livestock company is one link in the chain of getting beef from the ranch to the market and just like every other business the COVID 19 crisis kept them on their toes to keep things moving.

“Fear of that COVID 19 getting into these packing houses and shutting them down that was the problem to start with and the fear of the unknown and possibilities caused the futures market to drop,” Wichita Livestock owner Billy Easter said.

When that fear became a reality, the cattle industry began to take a hit. However, now that employees are getting back to work, many believe the price and supply will stabilize.

“We are now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of the COVID 19 may soon be behind us,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in press conference.

Easter shares that attitude and said things are looking brighter opposed to several weeks ago.

“I feel we are going to have anywhere close to 2,000 cattle and the market has really rebounded from what it was three weeks ago,” Easter said. “You got a feeling we are pulling out of this, they are killing more cattle every week, those guys are going back to work,” Easter said.

Getting back to work will mean a more stable market for consumers and hopefully plenty of selection in the grocery.

“In America, we are blessed we see opportunity,” Easter said. “There is always opportunity out there.”