Rangers OF Adolis Garcia named American League Rookie of the Month

Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia celebrates as he rounds third after hitting a solo home run on a pitch from New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole in the second inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Monday, May 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Rangers haven’t given fans much to smile about in the first two months of the season, currently riding a seven-game losing streak as the last-place team in the American League West.

However, one Ranger rookie is all smiles after being named the Rookie of the Month for his efforts in the month of May.

Adolis Garcia, the 28-year-old rookie outfielder for the Rangers, finished May with 11 home runs, 27 runs batted in, a batting average of .312 and an OPS of .981.

Garcia was traded to the Rangers from the Cardinals in 2019. Previously, Garcia had made appearances for the Yomiuri Giants in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league and as a member of the Cuban National Team.

Garcia currently ranks second in the American League for home runs in 2021 with 16, only one behind AL leader Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. of Toronto.

Nicknamed “El Bombi”, Garcia leads the Rangers in almost every hitting category, including home runs, runs batted in, batting average and slugging percentage.