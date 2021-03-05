Rare photos on display at Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — Never before seen photographs dating back before the Civil War is just part of a new limited-time exhibit at the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum in Nocona.

“Texas in View: A 19th century photo exhibit” features a collection of photos taken across the state of Texas.

Rare images and the devices used to take them are on full display at the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum. The exhibit gives visitors a glimpse at some of the first photographs taken in Texas and an opportunity to learn about the stories of early Texas pioneers.

Before the iPhone, there was the daguerreotype camera.

“Extremely rare daguerreotypes which were the first photographs. The first formats used between 1840 and the civil war. So here are Texas images,” photo collector Curt Robbins said.

After collecting Texas photos for decades, Robbins felt he should share his collection with the public. In addition to having them published, Robbins said he felt like giving the public a chance to see them up close and personal.

“They are going to be in an upcoming book being published at A&M so some of these photos have never been seen in public view at this time,” Robbins said.

Robbins is lending his collection of early photographs to the Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum to give locals a chance to see some of the first photographs taken in Texas.

Exhibit Museum Director Nell-Ann McBroom hopes everyone will learn something from.

“Part of this exhibit is just civil war pictures. Part of it is Native American. Part of it he’s come up with Montague County pictures. A lot of them are from the coast because that’s where he is from. But it’s a really interesting collection and like I said he’s done a lot of research so there are a lot of interesting stories behind these pictures,” McBroom said.

Texas stories told through photos through April 30.

Admission for adults is $5, but free for veterans and essential workers. The cost for children is $3 .