Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall to hold inaugural Texas Dog Fest charity event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall at the MPEC is hosting an event sure to be a treat for yourself, charity and of course your canine companions.

The first annual Texas Dog Fest, hosted by the nonprofit organization American Citizens Information Society, is Saturday, May 15, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m.

A $35 donation gets you a ticket to the event as well as a fully loaded beef hot dog, chips, and a drink, a full color t-shirt, and a goodie bag.

Children 11 years of age and younger will receive entry to the event free of charge.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their dogs with them to meet new furry friends, get some new toys and sample some tasty dog treats.

Local and non-local vendors will have booths available, including pet rescues, dog grooming services, veterinarians, dog food and treats, dog clothing, blankets, crafts, leashes a t-shirt and more.

Come on out, bring a blanket, meet some fellow dog lovers, plan a future play date and support and be apart of the Wichita Falls Dog Community!

Visit the Texas Dog Fest website for more information or to purchase your tickets in advance!