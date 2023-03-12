WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re in the market for a new house, there’s one you don’t want to miss viewing. What you guys are about to see is a ready-to-move-in, brand-new modern house, in a neighborhood that’s moving in the right direction.

Selling for 295,000 dollars, is this modern house you” find on the end of Milliron Avenue.

“This project is actually my first built, took me three and a half months to build it, I put my heart and soul into it, I built it as if I was going to live here,” Glenda Cloud, Owner of Cloud Customs Home Real Estate.

Three bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, an open floor plan, granite countertops, custom-made cabinets, an office if you work from home, open house guest, Forest Quinn, who lived on the east side for 25 years, says he’s dreamed of seeing this change to his community.

“It’s really exciting to actually see there’s development going on, but for years and years, we were actually not seeing any growth at all, all besides houses getting demoed, and torn down, and now that we’re finally getting to see some life back to the east side, it’s just exciting to be a part of,” Guest, Forest Quinn said.

Wichita Falls city councilman Larry Nelson, a friend of Glenda, says it’s just the beginning for what’s to come on building up ‘flat land’ on the east side.

“There’s a lot of vacant lands, that we need to just start building on, but people are just not aware of it. We got a house on Dallas street, MLK we got a strip mall coming up, and we work on 7th street, and we bought four more lots on Maple street. So here we grow again, that’s Cloud…Cloud homes,” Nelson said.

With 23 years of experience, building her first home and putting it up for sale has been an emotional ride for Glenda.

“It’s just overwhelming, right now, I’m excited to do something positive, just to have a positive outcome of what I do,” Cloud said.

Giving back and making a difference to the community that supported her to get where she is today. Glenda said what also makes this house special is everyone who played a role in this project, is also from the East Side.