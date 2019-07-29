REAL ID act affecting Texas residents, new requirements for renewing a Texas ID

(Texas)—Texas residents who want to continue flying domestic, or visiting federal buildings, will now need some extra documentation when visiting the DPS.

By October 2020, you’ll need a gold circle with an inset star on the top right corner of your driver’s license.

Congress passed the REAL ID act in 2005 in response to 9/11 and now Texas will begin to see the effects.

“You have to take your birth certificate in to prove your identity and so if you’re a female and you’ve been married you also have to take in your marriage license and you need a certified copy or the original of those documents or they won’t let you get your driver’s license renewed,” Archer County clerk Karren Winter said.

To get a new license in addition to proof of identity, you’ll need proof of lawful presence, residency in Texas, social security number and Texas vehicle registration/ insurance.

Winter said she only learned of this change when residents began stopping in for their birth certificates.

“We were kinda miffed about why he needed that cause we didn’t need it and then a couple of days later somebody else came in and so then we got the notification that the state was requiring a certified copy of your birth certificate,” Winter said.

If you don’t have your birth certificate on hand, you’ll need to visit your county clerk’s office.

“If you were born in Wichita County or in say Corpus Christi and you live in Archer, you would have to go to a county that’s online or contact the county where you were born,” Winter said.

It doesn’t matter how many years you’ve had a license, the rule applies to everyone. One resident isn’t fond of the changes.

“I think it’s kind of ridiculous, I mean I’ve had my drivers license for 30 years, over 30 years, why do I need to show more proof, they have records on file,” Texas resident Kenneth Oates said.

With the seal required by 2020, Texas officials want residents to be prepared when they stop by the DPS.

Across the state of Texas, it costs $23 to obtain a birth certificate from the county. If you’re used to renewing online, and you don’t have the seal yet, you’ll have to stop by the DPS.

For all the details on what documents are acceptable at the DPS, click here.