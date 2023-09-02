SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Whether you prefer pumpkin spice, smores iced coffee, maple, mocha apple butter, or vanilla latte, you can share these recipes with friends, family, and coworkers to get that fall party started a little early, y’all.

Pumpkin spice latte ice cream

Ingredients: 1 (8 oz) can pumpkin puree, 3 ½ cups heavy cream, 2 ½ cups whole milk, 1 ½ cups sugar, ¼ teaspoon sea salt, two tablespoons vanilla, two tablespoons instant coffee, ½ teaspoon ginger, ½ teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon nutmeg, one can sweetened condensed milk

Directions: Pour ingredients into churn and follow your ice cream maker’s manufacturer’s instructions.

Smores iced coffee

Ingredients: your favorite coffee, one bag miniature marshmallows, chocolate syrup, graham crackers, ice cream, sugar

Such a delectable treat; such a ridiculous name. (Getty Images)

Directions: Brew your favorite coffee and sweeten with sugar and cream if desired. Refrigerate overnight. Pour into mug, top with miniature marshmallows, and add a drizzle of chocolate syrup. Serve on a saucer that has been sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs.

Maple syrup iced coffee

Ingredients: your favorite coffee (with sugar and cream if desired), 2 tbsp maple syrup, ½ teaspoon maple extract, ice

Directions: Brew and sweeten your favorite coffee with cream and sugar if desired. Add syrup and maple extract to coffee and stir. Chill in refrigerator for 1 hour. Add ice cubes and enjoy.

Crockpot mocha apple butter

Ingredients: 24 ounces of applesauce, 1’2 teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon nutmeg, ½ teaspoon allspice, ½ teaspoon cardamon, ½ teaspoon ginger, ½ teaspoon ground cloves, 4 tablespoons caramel syrup, ¼ cup instant coffee, 2 cups sugar

Directions: Mix ingredients and pour into a crock pot. Cook on high for 2 hours, remove lid, and cook for 6 to 8 hours. The apple butter becomes thicker the longer it cooks. Serve apple butter warm or cold on fresh biscuits.

Crock Pot Vanilla Latte

(Getty Images)

Ingredients: 8 cups coffee, strong; vanilla extract, white chocolate chips, whipped cream, nutmeg, milk

Directions: Pour coffee, vanilla, nutmeg, white chocolate chips, and milk into crock pot. Mix and turn crock pot on medium. Place lid on crock pot. Cook for two hours, let cool with lid on. Stop with whipped cream and sprinkle nutmeg. Use ladle to fill coffee cups for friends, coworkers, or family.