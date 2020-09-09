Red Cross called to aid family after apartment fire

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Red Cross is helping a family in need after an early morning structure fire Wednesday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Forest Glen Apartments, near the Wal-Mart off of Greenbriar Rd.

Assistant Fire Marshall Jody Ashlock said the cause of the fire is determined to be electrical and started by a light fixture by the front door to the laundry room.

Ashlock also said the fire started in the laundry room on the south end of the building, however, two apartments have water damage.

The damage to the structure is estimated at $30,000 and the estimated damage to the contents of the laundry room and apartment is $20,000.

