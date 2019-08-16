Red River Harley-Davidson cooks out for Clear the Shelters

Breaking News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Harley-Davidson is happy to announce that the Humane Society of Wichita County will be cooking at the dealership Saturday, August 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.  They will be cooking hamburgers and Windthorst sausage for donations.  One Hundred percent of all of the donations go to the Humane Society. 

This cookout is in conjunction with the national “Clear the Shelters” event on Saturday.  Red River Harley-Davidson is proud to sponsor the “Clear the Shelters” program. 

Anyone who brings dog or cat food can receive 20% off Harley-Davidson pet products.

For more information on about Red River Harley-Davidson, please visit www.rrhd.com.  For information about the Humane Society of Wichita County please visitwww.humanesocietyofwichitacounty.org.

