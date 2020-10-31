Red River Harley Davidson spends its Halloween supporting local police officers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — To get into the Halloween spirit, Red River Harley Davidson held a “Back the Blue” event to go with their Trunk or Treat.

The Blue Knights motorcycle club hosted a cookout and passed out candy to children.

Wichita Falls police officers brought their vehicles to show off.

Officials said they also had their first motorcycle demo in 12 years.

This is Red River’s first year hosting this event and hopes to hold more in the future.

“Just love Wichita Falls,” Bobbie Gilmore, employee at Red River Harley Davidson, said. “An opportunity to show everyone how much we care what they do and it’s important for us as a community to come together and show that support.”

Many children came out to show off their costumes and climb inside the police vehicles.