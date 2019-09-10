Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sept. 9th marks a serious day of awareness as it is National Suicide Prevention Day and those at Red River Hospital held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to signify they are cutting the chain.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death for Americans of all ages, but it is a global phenomenon. Red River Hospital CEO Jon Lasell said the main thing to remember when it comes to suicide is two, 12 and 22.

“Suicide is the second leading cause (of death) of all United States of America citizens ages 15 to 34, the two,” Lasell said. “There is one suicide every twelve minutes. There were more than 47,000 suicides in 2017.”

Of those 47,000 suicides, 22 are individuals that at one point raised their hands to defend our nation. A traditional part of this annual observance is to light a candle near a window at 8:00 p.m.