WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — “Alice in Wonderland,” the opera adaptation, is the first to be performed by an all women production team in its debut. The director, composer, producer, and conductor are all females.

The childhood classic, Alice in Wonderland, is reimagined in the adaptation. Various MSU students and world renown artists reinvent the classic. According to producer Darla Diltz, the students are able to learn everything they need to be successful in the real world through this program and production.

“We want the singers that come to this program to be cross-trained, so they can go out into the world with every skill that they need to succeed, to teach, to direct, and to do all the things in theater that’s required of them as a singer which means contemporary musical theater,” said Darla Diltz, producer. “It means old school, musical theater, it means new opera, and it means classics in Italian, German and French.”

The students from MSU get the opportunity to work directly with professionals from the industry. Diltz emphasized this will help them get ahead when they move on to their masters programs.

“There are 15 Midwestern students on stage and behind the scenes, which is huge and the Midwestern students grow tremendously from this experience,” said Diltz.

She continued on to note the students are exposed to world class directors, pianists, conductors, and professional orchestra members—all things that make this program unique.

Due to the level of exposure Diltz is able to provide the students, she is able to send them to various places all over the world. She said that a handful of students have made their mark on legitimate performing arts centers.

“We’ve had many singers over the years that have gone to the world’s biggest stages, The Metropolitan Opera,” said Diltz. “We have singers that have been in our productions that are now performing all over the world in Germany, Italy, New York, everywhere. It’s is a really good stepping stone in a career path.”

If you want to see Alice in Wonderland, make sure you catch the show at the Fain Fine Arts Theatre July 24 through 28 at 7:30 and Saturday, July 29 at 2:30. Tickets are $10 a person.