WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — North Texas Workforce Solutions is having its 12th annual “Red, White & You” hiring event next week.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. next Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Bill Bartley YMCA Center.

The Workforce Solutions North Texas mission is to ensure North Texans have a job that helps them to better display their skills. Workforce Solutions North Texas provides services to employers and job seekers in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cottle, Foard, Hardeman, Jack, Montague, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young Counties.

The Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Medical Center have all partnered up to help keep the annual event alive.

For details on Workforce Solutions North Texas and the services offered in coordination with its network of other local workforce development boards across Texas, visit www.ntxworksolutions.org.