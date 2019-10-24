Registered sex offender earns severe sentenced for more child pornography charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man who is a registered sex offender gets a severe sentence on child pornography charges.

Jacky Lynn Morris, 49, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 17 years in prison, on five counts of promotion of child pornography and one count of tampering with evidence.

He was arrested in March after the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office got an alert from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children that a person here was uploading and sharing images of child pornography.

Authorities said the images depicted girls ages 4- to 8-years-old in sexual activities with adults.

Deputies said Morris admitted transmitting images and also admitted he tried to get rid of the laptop by throwing it out of his vehicle near Love’s Truck Stop. The laptop was later recovered.

Morris was convicted in Archer County in 2013 of invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room and of possession of child pornography.