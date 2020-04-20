1  of  3
Regulars tip steakhouse entire stimulus check

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KARK) — An Arkansas steakhouse just got a tip they won’t soon forget.

“We just started crying and thanking God because it came at a time that most of our staff really needed it,” said Allison Hall, the general manager at Colonial Steakhouse in Pine Bluff.​ “Things have been barely getting by, but we are making it, though.” ​

Hall, whose parents own the business, said regulars at the restaurant picked up a to-go order and left the staff a huge tip: $1,200.​

“She was just sobbing and saying it was their whole stimulus,” said owner Dana Gateley. She said it was enough for every employee, even the ones not working, to get $100.​

Hall said it couldn’t have come at a better time.​ Since restaurants can only do curbside pickup amid the coronavirus pandemic, the steakhouse had to cut its staff from 12 to four people.​

“It was nice to be able to call with some good news,” said Hall.​

On top of that, the restaurant is only open three days a week.​

“We’ve been open for a very long time, nearly 50 years, so we’re stubborn and we aren’t giving up. We are not going to give up,” said Hall.​

