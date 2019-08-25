Relatives search for missing Fort Hood soldier

KILLEEN, Texas (KWKT) — Friends and family are in shock after Fort Hood soldier, Gregory Morales, mysteriously went missing on Monday.

“No matter how we try to contact him, whether it’s Facebook, his phone, any type of messaging, there’s no answer, ” said friend, Deanna Williams.

Williams has known Morales for nearly three years, she said not knowing her friend’s whereabouts, worries her.

“I don’t know the next time I’m going to see him, HOW I’m going to see him,” Williams said.

Morales’ friends became suspicious when they heard the soldier was absent for formation at the base on Tuesday.

His mother said she immediately thought her son overslept, but as time went on, she became more worried.

“I’m very, very concerned that he’s either got in with the wrong people and something’s happened to him,” said Kim Wedel.

“We are all genuinely concerned about his state of mind because this is not a usual thing for him to disappear like this,” said friend Dyneeka Scott.

Friends do not suspect Morales of going AWOL because he was looking forward to processing out of the military in a few weeks.

Morales was last seen driving a Black 2018 Kia Rio with a VIN # of 3KPA24ABIJE065311. Anyone with information are asked to call Killeen Police.