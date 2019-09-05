Reliant officials ask Texans to power down during expected hot days

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With predictions of extremely high temperatures across Texas, officials with Reliant are encouraging folks to power down during the evenings this week.

By conserving power this week from 2—7 p.m., stress on the electrical power grid across the state can be lessed with efforts by all Texans.

Here are a few tips Reliant officials offer to converse electricity.

Avoid using heat-producing appliances like the clothes dryer, dishwasher or oven during the afternoon, when temperatures are highest. These appliances can cause your AC to work harder to keep your home cool. Instead, consider using the microwave, stove top or grill to cook. Run heat-producing appliances at night or early morning.

Use blinds or curtains to reduce solar heat gain by up to 50 percent. Direct sunlight can increase the demand on your AC by as much as 30 percent.

Follow the four-by-four principle. Setting your thermostat four degrees higher when you’re away from home for more than four hours can help reduce electricity usage and costs. When your thermostat is set below 78°F, each degree cooler may increase your costs by up to seven percent during summer.

Visit one of the 16 Reliant Beat the Heat centers throughout Texas (see map here) to stay cool and minimize home electricity usage during the day.

For more information on energy-saving tips from Reliant, click here.