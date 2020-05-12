Remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 announced

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2, via the official YouTube Channel for the game

(AP) — Tony Hawk revealed in a tweet Tuesday the first two games in the critically acclaimed Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise will be remastered and bundled.

September 4, 2020, marks the launch of the new game, titled Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 and 2, which will be available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will blend all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember from the ‘90s and ‘2000s with new, beautifully recreated HD levels.

Remastered in stunning 4K HD, this faithful remaster includes all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks, and many blockbuster songs from the original soundtrack.

The remastered game will stay faithful to the inspiration of the original games and utilizes modern-day console technology.

