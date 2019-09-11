Remembering 9/11: United flight 93

PENNSYLVANIA (KFDX/KJTL) — It is believed that the hijackers crashed flight 93 in that location, rather than their unknown target after heroic passengers and crew members attempted to retake control of the Flight Deck.

Jordan Tracy joins us live from Shanksville Pennsylvania where the flight 93 memorial ceremony will get underway in a couple of hours.



18 years later and the site here in Shanksville remains hallowed ground. A site of remembrance and dedication to the 40 brave American heroes who banded together to halt further terror on America’s darkest day.

In an instant, the eyes of America were focused on a small town in rural somerset county Pennsylvania.

United flight 93, headed to San Francisco from Newark New Jersey, crash-landed in an open field just outside of Shanksville.

Flight attendant, Ceecee Lyles (Audio) “I’m on a plane that’s been hijacked. Please tell my children that I love them very much. I hope to be able to see your face again baby.”

40 brave Americans aboard that flight regained control of the hijacked plane headed for Washington D.C.

Their heroic act, preventing any further terror from spreading into our nation’s capital.

Courtesy: “(file 2001)”: “I think that I’ll reach a point in my own mind where I will feel like we will have done everything that’s humanly possible to do this, and I have to understand and I do, the vast amount of people and resources that are being used.”

Immediately in the days that followed, communities from all over came together to this small part of central p-a to begin and aid the healing after America’s darkest day.

Courtesy: “(file 2001)”: “Anyway everybody can support the United States for everything that’s going on, just show united…you know, unity.”

Courtesy: “(file 2001)”: “I am gleaming from ear to ear, I can’t say anymore. I am so happy to see all of the people out just knowing it’s going to a great cause.”

18 years later.

Katie Cordek, public information officer with the National Park Service says, “if you look down, you can see the memorial plaza.”

The mission remains the same. Honor those 40 brave souls and be a site of remembrance for our nation.

The marble wall of names leads to a wooden gate.

Voice of Katie Cordek: “made out of hemlock with 40 angles, representing each of those passenger and crew members. That wooden gate is only ceremonially opened on September 11 after the ceremony and allows access for the family members to walk out the flight path and visit the boulder, the impact site of flight 93.”

This year’s ceremony begins at 9:45 a.m. with guest speakers from the families of flight 93, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, and Vice President Mike Pence.

