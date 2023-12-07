WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – More than 2,000 people died during a sneak attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, but Waco native Doris Miller became a hero.

When Japanese planes started bombing, Miller stepped up to stop them. He was a Navy mess attendant who sprang into action to fight off planes and assist injured sailors. Miller died two years after these events, when his Naval ship sank.

To highlight Miller’s accomplishments, Waco groups raised money to create a memorial in 2017. Miller was also the first African-American to be awarded the Navy Cross during Pearl Harbor.