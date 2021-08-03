Remembering El Paso shooting victims on 2nd year anniversary

EL PASO (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday marks two years since the deadly shooting at an El Paso Walmart that claimed the lives of 23 people.

The city is looking back and honoring the lives of those lost, marking the solemn occasion with memorials and tributes.

The tragedy from August 3 continues to shatter this community and on this second-year mark, it doesn’t get any easier. The healing garden, which the county will unveil Tuesday evening, is just another example of how the community has come together to reflect and heal together while remembering the 23 people killed in El Paso.

On this day two years, a lone gunman opened fire at an El Paso Walmart killing 23 people and injuring several dozen more but also hurting the hundreds of thousands of people in this community.

On the second year mark, the suspected shooter Patrick Crusius was supposed to have his next hearing date in federal court. That was moved to November.

In the days following the shooting two years ago, the community came together to mourn the lives lost while uplifting the families left behind and that same energy continues to this day.

While the anniversary is a tragic reminder, it’s all about healing for El Paso and Tuesday night a healing garden permanent memorial will be unveiled to the victim’s families.

“In hoping that El Paso can show how we came out of a tragedy stronger, we did not bend on anything. We kept going. We want to show the country that we can unite and begin to heal and looking forward to this feeling that it’s a gift from us and this community to the rest of the world,” El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said.

Beginning Tuesday morning, different memorial events across El Paso are taking place into the evening with community members holding praying ceremonies and moments of silence across town to honor the 23 lives lost.

It’s also important to mention the phrase ‘El Paso Strong’ was coined after this tragic event to show how the community came together and continues to do so to this day in light of the mass shooting.