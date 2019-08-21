Reminder: Share the road this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hotter’N Hell 100 is fast approaching which means the presence of more cyclists on the roadways.

The Wichita Falls Police Department wants to remind drivers to not pass a cyclist until you see that you can safely do so.

You should allow ample space between your vehicle and the bicycle and make sure you do not place the cyclist in danger.

If you pass too closely, the drag from your car can pull a cyclist off course and cause the rider to swerve out of control.

Also, look for cyclists when making a left-hand turn.

Cyclists who are crossing straight through the same intersection in the opposite direction may be going faster than you realize.

It is especially dangerous on a descending slope when cyclists pick up more speed.