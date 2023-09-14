WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – State Representative Charles “Doc” Anderson has announced his plans to retire from the Texas House of Representatives at the end of his current two-year term in office, his tenth. Rep. Anderson said he would not seek reelection to an eleventh term in office.

Anderson, who was first elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2004, has been

reelected nine times by the people of House District 56 – which includes Waco and most of

McLennan County.

“Representing the good people of House District 56 has been the highest honor which could have been bestowed upon me,” said Anderson. “It’s been a tremendous joy to serve in the Texas House of Representatives through ten regular legislative sessions and countless special sessions. When my current term ends in January of 2025, I will have served twenty years in the Legislature.

While I’m extremely proud of my record of service in the Texas House and love representing my

McLennan County friends and neighbors, it’s time for a new chapter in my life and to seek new

ways to serve my community, state, and nation.

“When I began my legislative career, I was joined by my wife Sandy. Tragically, we lost her in 2015 after a heroic 28-year battle with Multiple Myeloma. In late 2016, I married my second soulmate, Lyn, who has been at my side ever since. She too has served the people of District 56 with distinction and I thank her for all she has done and continues to do for me, McLennan County, and Texas.

“In our short seven years of marriage, I have served during four regular and seven special sessions of the Texas Legislature. Between the legislative sessions, committee hearings, interim studies, caucus meetings, in-district events, and traveling back and forth between Waco and Austin, there wasn’t much time left for two newlyweds! I’m looking forward to spending the next chapter of my life with Lyn, traveling, and getting to do some of the things serving in the Texas Legislature just wouldn’t allow.”

Rep. Anderson said he would continue to actively serve the people of District 56 throughout the remainder of his current two-year term. He said both his Capitol and District offices will continue to operate as normal for constituent services and support.

“While we have accomplished much over the years, there is still much to be done,” said Anderson. “I expect the Texas Legislature to be called back into special session in October to address the issue of passing school choice. That, and my work as Vice Chair of the Committee on Agriculture and Livestock, serving as Chair of the Texas Legislative Rural Caucus and as Vice Chair of the Texas House Aerospace Caucus, plus my work as a board member of the Texas Conservative Coalition, will ensure that my next sixteen months in office will be busy ones.

“It’s been quite a ride, but we still have a few miles to go. When I do complete my legislative service in 2025, I know I will do so confident in the knowledge that I will have served District 56, McClennan County, and the State of Texas honorably, ably, and always in the best

interests of the people of House District 56 and Texas. May God bless Texas.”

This comes as the former owner of Rabroker A/C and Plumbing in Hewitt announced his candidacy for Texas House District 56. You can read our previous story here.