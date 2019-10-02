Rep. Mac Thornberry reflects on career following retirement announcement

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Representative Mac Thornberry is turning a new chapter in his life after dedicating a quarter-century to people of the 13th district.

He is the 6th Republican congressman in Texas to announce he is not seeking re-election.

Thornberry said this is a result of a series of decisions.

He said however, he is confident Republicans will keep all seats but the 23rd district, from San Antonio to El Paso which he expressed will be a challenge.

“The thing I remember most about the first campaign is walking door to door in Wichita Falls Texas in the summertime,” 13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry said.

Almost 26 years later he is closing this chapter.

13th District Congressman Mac Thornberry is expressing gratitude to his constituents for allowing him to serve them for so many years.

“When my great grandfather moved to Clay County after the Civil War looking for new opportunities I don’t think he would’ve thought his great-great-grandson would be able to represent this area in congress for 25 years,” Thornberry said.

Even more so, doing things no other Texan has done before, like serving as Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

Looking toward the future though, Thornberry said while he had bipartisan support in his four years as chairman for increasing the military budget, innovation and more, should Democrats increase seats in the house and gain senate majority he believes it could be a challenge to do more.

“They will have different priorities I’m afraid, and so I am concerned about that,” Thornberry said.

However, Thornberry believes there is a very good chance Republicans could regain the majority in the house.

But former Rider Social Studies Teacher Joe Pearson said this depends considerably on what happens with the current impeachment inquiry.

“Right now with political climate being what it is it seems unlikely that the Republicans will get the majority of the house this next election, the senate is more challenging, of course, anything is possible,” Pearson said.

“I think the democrats are overreaching on impeachment, I think they are looking at a presidential nominee that will scare the country especially if it’s Elizabeth Warren,” Thornberry said.

And, come election day Thornberry will be in his last days on Capitol Hill, before his official sign off, though he had this to say.

“If there is one thing I hope that people feel after 25 years is that I’ve shot straight with them, I’ve told them what I thought whether they agreed or disagreed,” Thornberry said.

Thornberry said while he still has time, he will continue to represent the people of the 13th district to the best of his ability.

Thornberry said he decided to run back in 1993 because he believed the congressman at the time was not being honest with people and that was his motivation.