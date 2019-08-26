Repairs being made to Gordon Lake

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL)—Residents in Iowa Park can expect to see some changes to Gordon Lake and it’s all thanks to a grant the city recently received.

The Friends of Reservoir Committee of Iowa Park received roughly $10,000 in grant funding and their first priority is to make sure the shorelines of this lake here are in tip-top shape.

There’s no doubt that with this summer heat, one of the most relaxing things you can do is hit the lake and when officials with the city of Iowa Park saw some shoreline erosion at Gordon Lake, they knew exactly how to fix it, rip rap.

“We had some areas where there was no shoreline left and it was coming right up against the sidewalk and we didn’t want to lose the shoreline. So, in addition to the rip rap we also got some dirt donated by Wilson Contracting to kind of pack around the shoreline and put the rip rap in front of it,” Griffin said.

These repairs were made possible by two grants received by the Friends of Reservoir Committee in Iowa Park and, Director of Parks and Recreation, Jason Griffin said this is just the beginning of something huge.

“Some of the projects that we have in mind are, first of all, once we get done rehabbing the shoreline, is adding some depth to our lake. Our lake doesn’t have enough depth to it because of all the shoreline erosion and silt getting to the bottom, the water turn over doesn’t happen as it should and when you don’t have water turn over your water quality tends to suffer,” Griffin said.

Griffin said these projects are able to happen because of community support.

“These grants are always strengthened by community involvement and we want the community to get involved to work in a partnership with the city and Friends of Reservoir to make our community the community it should be,” Griffin said.

Not only adding depth to Gordon Lake but an entire town as well.

Griffin expects the first phase of the lake rehabbing project to be completed by the end of this year.