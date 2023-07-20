WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2023 edition of the annual Nexstar Sports Awards was held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State Univeristy in Wichita Falls.
During the ceremony, 17 awards were given to local athletes, coaches, and teams for their accomplishments during the 2022-2023 school year.
Additionally, four local legends were inducted into the Nexstar Sports Hall of Fame.
Below, you can find the full list of award recipients from the 2023 Nexstar Sports Awards:
- Team Spirit – Rider Band
- Next Level Athlete of the Year – Darion Chafin
- Team of the Year – Windthorst Volleyball
- Hall of Fame – Jeff Ray
- Super Fan – Harvey “Grandpa” Kitchens
- Hall of Fame – Mindy Myers
- Small School Coach of the Year – Frank Johnson
- Small School Male Athlete – Grayson Rigdon
- Large School Female Athlete – Alinessa Salinas
- College Male Athlete – Mere Escobar
- Hall of Fame – Jerry Fouts
- Large School Male Athlete of the Year – Jamarion Carroll
- Espirt De Corps – Vernon Tennis Team
- Large School Coach of the Year – Grant Freeman
- Play of the Year – Human Joystick – Hirschi Football – Jamarion Carroll
- College Female Athlete of the Year – Jenna Fabela
- Noel Johnson Courage Award – Sierra Anderson
- Hall of Fame – Lindy Berry
- Small School Female Athlete of the Year – Jalynn Bristow
- College Coach of the Year – Kelsey Bruce
- Robert Wilcox Golden Mic Award – Scott Webber
- Game of the Year – Windthorst Vs. Lindsay Volleyball