Report on raising Texas minimum wage predicts many jobs would be lost

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) – The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office predicts between 100,000 and 150,000 people would lose their jobs in Texas if the minimum wage is raised to $15 an hour.

That would mostly come from losing jobs in low-skilled retail, the restaurant, and service industry.

Professor Daniel Hamermesh, who helped put the report together, said Texas would feel the effects more than some of the other states because it has one of the lowest minimum wages.

He said Texas would see much larger economic shake-ups from measures like President Donald Trump’s tariff proposals, or if the oil and gas sector were to take a hit.

“Those effects are pretty small. Remember, lots of folks in low-wage jobs are not heads of households, they’re secondary or tertiary workers in the households, they can be teenagers. I think there could be some effect. But as an anti-poverty device, this is not the best one to use at all. Minimal effects,” Hamermesh said.