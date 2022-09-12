HOUSTON (CW39) — Higher prices, inflation and a looming recession has led many consumers to max out on their credit cards. Now it’s starting to show up as more and more are accumulating additional debt.

According to the latest credit card debt study by WalletHub, Texas ranks No. 2 in the U.S. when it comes to the biggest debt increase in the country.

Credit Card Debt Study Key Stats

Texas Debt: The average household in Texas owes $8,681 in credit card debt, following a $593 Q2 increase.



The study shows during the 2nd quarter of 2022 the country as a whole racked up $67.1 billion in debts. That is an all-time record for credit card debt added during the second quarter of a year, and WalletHub now projects that consumers will add a total of $110 billion in debt during 2022.



And with the Federal Reserve expected to raise its target rate by 75 basis points on September 21, WalletHub anticipates this will cost people with credit card debt an extra $5.3 billion over the next 12 months.



States with the Biggest Debt Increase States with the Smallest Debt Increase California Vermont Texas Wyoming Florida North Dakota New York South Dakota Illinois Alaska WalletHub



In addition, the rise in debt is not even around the country, as some areas have bigger payment problems than others.

Fed Rate Hike Survey Key Findings

For the full rankings, check WalletHub’s study here.