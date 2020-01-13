Rescued hiker comes home

CALIFORNIA (KSEE) — A Fresno, California teen is back home after a day hike in Utah turned into a near-death experience.

After getting the all-clear to fly back home from doctors, friends of Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara wanted to make sure he had a warm welcome home.

Stacy-Alcantara set out for a hike at Millcreek Canyon in the Salt Lake City area on the morning of January 2nd.

Even after deciding to do a shorter hike, he decided the weather conditions were too much and tried to head back to the trail head.

The weather was so bad he couldn’t, instead, he’d hole up in a snow cave he made. He’d stay out there for 30 hours, getting rescued only after running into backcountry skiers.

