WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Staff at the Residence Inn celebrated their grand opening, after they opened their doors in January.

The Chamber of Commerce and Gold Coats were at the ceremony, along with other small business owners showing their support. General manager Tanja Molina said the journey was long.

She has been with the company since they broke ground several years ago, “I’ve been in this hotel since they didn’t have power and I have been working in the construction in the time, in the staffing, in all the operations, everything from the ground since it getting built.”

Residence Inn offers studio rooms with kitchenettes, pots and pans, and grocery shopping services.