WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —The large grass fires that broke out all over Wichita County Saturday afternoon August 12 are now contained and residents have been allowed back into their homes.

The largest fire first responders battled today was near Peterson Road and started around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Traffic traveling along U.S. 287 Was shut down and diverted for some time.

Wichita County deputies went door-to-door on Peterson Road and Bell Road earlier where they told residents to evacuate but since have removed that restriction.

After the fires started multiple agencies across Texas and Oklahoma responded to the scene of a large grass fire on rifle range road at bacon switch road around noon. While battling that fire, firefighters were alerted to two more fires, one on Bradley ranch road and another between hacker road and Longley Road.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff, these fires burned thousands of acres, the Quazor oil field was able to bring in some tankers to help fuel up the water trucks to put these fires out.

Two of the fires were believed to be caused by arcing power lines and one is still under investigation after suspicious activity was confirmed no injuries were reported