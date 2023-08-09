HOLLIDAY (KFDX/KJTL)—When it’s over 100 degrees for days on end like it has been in Texoma for weeks now, grassfires can spark up without warning.

“They were having a Holliday 8th Grade party here, a class party. It sparked up, and they all had to pack up and go to a neighbor’s house so it was pretty crazy,” one Quail Ridge resident said.

One family said the grassfire just so happened to start right in their backyard. It started out as a few flames, quickly growing and spreading across U.S. 82, threatening homes in the Quail Ridge subdivision. Multiple agencies and volunteer fire departments responded quickly, asking residents to evacuate. Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said that made all the difference.

“Everybody did very well getting their dogs, kids getting out of there. fortunately, we haven’t lost any structures or any houses at all,” Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said.

“Our fire department does a great job. The volunteer fire department does a great job around here and responds really quickly, so we don’t have to worry too much because they know what they are doing. My dad always makes us get all the hoses out and spray down all the fences and stuff, so we try to help with the fire,” a resident said.

While fire crews got this fire under control, residents and officials know they are in for a busy rest of this hot and dry summer.

“Everybody’s on high alert. We’ve already had a couple of small fires in the county which were quickly extinguished by both fire departments, so everybody’s on edge,” Sheriff Duke said.

“That’s kind of the nature of summertime, and so we just kind of get used to it and be ready for just about anything,” a resident said.

As Summer in North Texas rages on.