Retired St. Louis police captain killed as pawnshop looted

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — A man who was shot and killed outside a north St. Louis pawnshop Tuesday morning was identified as retired St. Louis City Police Captain David Dorn, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Dorn, 77, was shot outside the shop just before 2:30 a.m. Police said he had suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene

Authorities said that the store was also looted.

“One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain,” the Ethical Society of Police tweeted Tuesday morning. “He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!”