WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The Rider High School Orchestra is off to the opportunity of a life time. The Orchestra is going to New York City to play at Carnegie Hall!

Rider was one of the few schools selected and they are the only public school chosen to participate in the Viennese Masters Orchestra Invitational.

On Sunday the orchestra held a sendoff concert where they got to play their performance pieces before hitting the road to New York City.

They are directed by Loy Studer and these orchestra students are thrilled to be able to represent their school and city in such a big way.

“We’re all really excited its a once in the lifetime experience to play in Carnegie Hall of all orchestral halls, and of course a trip to New York doesn’t hurt,” Violinist Jun Park said.

“I’m also really excited we’re going to be with the assistant conductor of the New York Philharmonic and he is going to be doing a session with us which is going to be amazing,” Violinist Maverick McKown said

“I’m excited to go to Carnegie Hall I mean its Carnegie Hall, its once in a lifetime, Cellist Trent Roth said.

Their performance will be Friday June 16th at 7:00 PM Central Time.