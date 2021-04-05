Rider HS student places second at Houston Livestock Show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Rider High School Senior Alexis Nix is getting state-wide recognition for accomplishing big things for the agriculture industry at the Houston Livestock Show.

At the end of the day, it’s all about making a difference.

“I think it’s important because many people don’t know that this is toxic to animals and they willingly let their animals consume this and they don’t know that this can actually kill their livestock and so that’s why i decided to do this project to educate people about cytobacteria in their stocktanks,” said Alexis.

Something Rider High School Senior Alexis Nix has managed to do before graduating high school.

It all started after noticing her horse’s drinking water. Determined to make it better, nix created a purifying system that livestock owners like her dad, daniel nix uses everyday..

“From mathematics to science to agriculture, to pull it all together into one single project, is an amazing thing to watch and see her accomplish,” said daniel.

“I’m planning on majoring in animal sciences and probably going to major in agribusiness because i like the business aspect of it as well,” said alexis.

All signs are pointing towards making an impact with her toxic tank filtration system.