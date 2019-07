WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Every Thursday River Bend Nature Center hosts an event for folks of any age to learn more about nature.

Thursday, July 25, will be all about dinosaurs.

The event runs from 4 – 6 p.m.

All ages are welcome and the price is included with admission.

Adults: $6, Children/Seniors/Military/Students(W/ID); $5, Babies 1 and under and Members: Free.