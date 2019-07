WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Hop on over today (Thursday, June 27) from 4-6 p.m. and meet River Bend Nature Center’s friends that live in ponds and streams.

You can even make a frog and dragonfly to take home and win a prize at the lily pad game!

All ages are welcome and the price is included with admission.

Adults: $6, Children/seniors/Military/Students(w/ID): $5, Babies 1 and under and Members: Free.